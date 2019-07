LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m. in the 600 block of East Cavanaugh Road.

Police say a man from Lansing was driving a vehicle when he drove off the road, hitting a parked car and then a house.

The man was dead when police arrived at the scene.

Officials are still investigating the accident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News as more information becomes available.