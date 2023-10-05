LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting near Dunckel and Jolly Roads.

Police responded to a call shortly before 7 a.m. about the shooting. When officers arrived they found a person with a gunshot wound.

The unidentified person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police do have a person of interest in custody but are not releasing this person’s name at this time.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as new information is confirmed.