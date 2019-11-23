Lansing police investigate overnight stabbing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is investigating a stabbing leaving one man injured.

It happened on the 3100 block of East Grand River around 12:15 a.m.

Police say the victim is a 31-year-old Lansing man. He was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is a 50-year-old Lansing man and is in custody.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time and are continuing to investigate the incident.

