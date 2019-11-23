Lansing police investigate overnight stabbing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is investigating a stabbing leaving one man injured.

It happened on the 3100 block of East Grand River around 12:15 a.m.

Police say the victim is a 31-year-old Lansing man. He was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is a 50-year-old Lansing man and is in custody.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time and are continuing to investigate the incident.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar