LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left a woman injured.

Police responded to a hit-and-run call at around 12:55 a.m. on Friday morning. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 30-year-old woman was struck by a car near the 700 block of West Saginaw Highway.

The victim was taken to the hospital by the Lansing Fire Department. She has serious injuries, but officials said she is expected to survive.

Police are investigating the incident as an intentional act; there is currently nobody in custody for the incident.