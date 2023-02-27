LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police said they are investigating a shooting that injured one person Monday morning.

LPD said they were called to the 2100 block of Foster Avenue for a report of shots fired around 3:30 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man they believed to be a person of interest in this investigation.

Police said the person of interest is a man in his early 20s and was detained by police.

A few minutes later, police said a man in his late 30s arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was in serious condition.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will be sure to update you once we learn more information.