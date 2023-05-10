Officials in Lansing are looking for two people in this week’s edition of Crime Stoppers. (Photos/Lansing Police Department)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is looking for two individuals this week.

If you have information regarding the cases below, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.

Do you know Valerie Jean Ostrowski?

The 41-year-old is wanted for home invasion in Lansing.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

Ostrowski is 5-foot-8 and weighs around 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials in Lansing are also looking for 19-year-old Sargen Wawaye.

He is wanted for armed robbery, home invasion and felony firearm.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

Wawaye is 5-foot-9, weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Once again, if you have information regarding the individuals listed above, you can call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.