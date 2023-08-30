LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened on Tuesday night at the Little Caesars in the 5100 block of S. Cedar St.

The robbery happened at 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday. The suspects involved used one handgun and got away with cash out of the register.

There are no reported injuries from the incident.

Police are still looking for three male suspects. They are believed to have fled in a white sedan.

This is a developing story, and we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.