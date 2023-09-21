LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police are reaching out to the public asking for any information that would help them identify the man’s body found in the Grand River Monday.

Police found the man’s body in the river between E. César Chavez Ave and Oakland south of the fish ladder.

Police search for person’s body in Grand River near downtown Lansing. (WLNS)

Police search for person’s body in Grand River near downtown Lansing. (WLNS)

Since being found, police have been unable to identify him. Police describe him as being around 5’10” and 165 pounds. The man had a full beard with a mustache.

If you have any information about the possible identity of the man, you are asked to call Lansing Police Detective Kasha Osborn at 517-483-6848.