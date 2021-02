LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for help in finding missing 14-year-old Shemar Delon Hudson of Lansing.

Shemar Delon Hudson 14 yrs. 6’0″ 230 lbs

Hudson was last seen by his family on the 2400 block of North Wadsworth Drive in Lansing wearing all black and a multi-colored hat.

Hudson may be seen around Reo Road or Risdale Ave in Lansing.

He is 14-years-old, 6’0 and 230 pounds.

If you have any information please call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Garrett Hamilton 517-483-6808.