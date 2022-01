Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for a 10-year-old girl that was last seen in Lansing.

Gerinee Streeter was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray capris and Mickey Mouse slippers.

6 News does not have a photo at this time. We will update this article if/when a photo is received.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to call Lansing Police 483-4600.