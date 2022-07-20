UPDATE — The missing child has been found.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help finding 11-year-old David Luis Davis.

Davis is Native American with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded shirt, blue jeans, and black and white slip-on sandals.

Lansing police say that Davis is autistic.

He was last seen on the 3500 block of Bayview Dr. in Southwest Lansing.

If you have any information about Davis, please contact Lansing Police 517-483-4600.