LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police said they need help finding a 5-year-old biracial boy. His name is Camden David-James Johnson and is described as having dark brown ear-length hair and was last seen wearing only a pull-up dinosaur diaper.

He is 2 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. Police said Camden is autistic and may become non-verbal when approached. He went missing from the 3100 block of Turner St.

If you see him or know anything about his location, police ask that you call the Lansing police department or 911.