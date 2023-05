UPDATE: 10:51 P.M. – Nelson has been found, police confirmed.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for a missing man.

Kenneth Nelson, 80, was last seen around the 2700 block of South Washington at 5:30 p.m.

He is Black, bald and has a white beard. He was last spotted wearing a grey hoodie, black pants and blue Sketchers tennis shoes.

He uses a black walker and is partially blind.

Anyone that sees Nelson should immediately contact LPD by dialing 911.