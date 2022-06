LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for a 58-year-old endangered man.

Dwayne Govan has been reported missing by his family.

He was last seen on the 4700 block of Bristol St. at around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

He is known to frequent the area around South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Holmes Road.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can contact LPD at 517-483-4600.