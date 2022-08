LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Kelis Terry.

Terry was last seen by her family around five days ago. At the time she was wearing red crocs, black shorts with a gold design and a black v-neck t-shirt.

Terry is 5-foot-2 and 115 pounds with long red and black braided hair.

If you know the whereabouts of Terry, please contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Joe Riedel at 517-483-4158.