LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is looking for two males who robbed the Speedway gas station on Saginaw Street in Lansing.

A police officer with LPD told 6 News they were called out to the 3200 Block of Saginaw Street around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, it was determined that two males had come into the store and indicated that they had a weapon.

According to LPD, the two ran away and were unable to be located by a K9 track.

They said they are looking for two white males who are short in stature.

If you know anything, you’re encouraged to call in a tip at 517-483-4600.