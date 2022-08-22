LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department has identified 77-year-old Abel Gonzalez as the victim in a shooting Friday night.

Lansing police say the homicide happened on the 1100 block of Camp St. in Lansing.

According to police, officers responded to reports of shots fired at 11:28 p.m. Friday night. When police arrived, officers discovered Gonzalez with gunshot wounds and administered life-saving measures.

However, Gonzalez eventually died from his injuries.

The homicide is still under investigation. Police initially said that Gonzalez was a 79-years-old, but have now clarified his age as 77.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at 517-483-6847, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.