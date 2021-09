LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is in search of a man and a truck involved in a larceny case.

The tuck involved in the larceny case.

Not much is known about the details of the case, except for that it occurred on Sept. 5 at the 700 block of Terminal Road.

Authorities are in need of the public’s help with identifying the driver as well as the truck.

The suspect involved in the larceny case.

Anyone with information leading to the identification of the man or the truck should contact Det. Hamilton at (517) 483-6808 or via email at garrett.hamilton@lansingmi.gov.