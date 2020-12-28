Lansing Police Need Help Identifying Suspect in an Indecent Exposure Case

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS)– Lansing police are searching for a suspect involved in an alleged indecent exposure case. Detective Kellom provided the image above.

The suspects face is covered; however, his clothing and boots could help with identification.

Lansing police say if you are able to help with this investigation, call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or call Detective Ryan Kellom at (517) 483-6842.

For more information regarding this case visit The Lansing Police Department’s Facebook page.