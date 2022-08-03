LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect in an assault and larceny case and two people have warrants for arrest.

CASE ONE

The subject pictured below allegedly took part in a larceny and assault case from an auto company. The incident took place on August 1 on the 300 block of North Cedar Street. The man is described as a 30-year-old with an average build, six feet tall, with blonde hair and facial scruff.

CASE TWO

Heather Leigh Kincaid, 34, has a warrant for assault out of Lansing. Kincaid is five feet tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

CASE THREE

Eric Thomas Latham has an assault warrant out of Lansing. Latham is 38 years old, five feet ten inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding the cases above, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517)

483- STOP.