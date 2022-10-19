Images are courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help solving a 2004 homicide and finding two men with warrants.

CASE ONE

Can you help solve the homicide of Kevin Beard?

Photo of Beard is courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

Beard was found dead on Aug. 4, 2004, after police responded to a shots fired call on 3434 Pleasant Grove Rd.

Upon arrival, officers found Grove dead in his car with a gunshot wound. If you have any information on his death, you can call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

CASE TWO

Do you know where David James Bosse is? He has a warrant for felony assault out of Lansing.

Photo of Bosse is courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

He is 38, 5-feet 11-inches tall, and 230 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

CASE THREE

Ronnie Crenshaw has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing.

Photo of Crenshaw is courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

He is 58, 5-feet 10-inches tall with brow hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about the cases above, you can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at (517)-483-STOP.