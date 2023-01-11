LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department needs your help with three cases for the week.

If you have any information regarding the cases below, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

CASE ONE

Photos are courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

Do you know these two?

The Lansing Police Department is asking for information on the identities of the two pictured above. They are wanted for credit card fraud that occurred on Jan. 7.

CASE TWO

Photo is courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

Jeremiah Micah Perry-Johnson, 19, is wanted for carrying a concealed weapon in Lansing.

He is 5-foot-10, weighing around 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

CASE THREE

Photo is courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

Maria Isabel Barrera, 45, has a felony warrant for burglary out of Lansing.

She is 5-foot-3, weighing around 176 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Once again, if you have any information regarding the three cases above, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.