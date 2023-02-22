A cold case is on the docket this week for Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs your help with a cold case, a break-in case and finding two people wanted for various crimes.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP.

The Lansing Police Department needs help with solving the murder of Marcus Basey II.

On Sept. 2, 2013, a fight broke out between multiple people at the 3200 block of West Holmes Road. The fight was then interrupted by gunfire.

Marcus Basey II, as well as two others, were shot in the gunfire.

While the two who were shot survived, Basey’s injuries were fatal.

According to the Lansing Police Department, there were several bystanders during the shooting.

Do you know the person pictured below?

According to Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan, the individual broke into a restaurant at the 5100 block of South Cedar Street and stole multiple items.

The alleged theft occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 19.

Lansing police have a warrant for the arrest of Andrew Peralez Jr.

Peralez, 35, is wanted for burglary.

He is 5-foot-11 and weighs around 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Do you recognize this man?

The Lansing Police Department has a warrant to arrest Elgenol Edward Williams for felony assault.

Williams, 53, is 5-foot-7 and weighs around 165 pounds. he has black hair and brown eyes.

Giving Crime Stoppers information regarding these cases could yield as much as a $1,000 reward.