Lansing Police are asking for your help in finding a runaway missing teenage girl.

Aniyah Hailey is 16-years-ol, 5’7″ and 125 lbs.

Her family recently reported her as a runaway missing person. She was last seen in the 2000 block of N. Genessee (Lansing,MI) wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Help family and police locate Aniyah. If you have information Call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600 or the detective working on the case at 517-483-4158.