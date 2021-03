Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs your help finding a missing 22-year-old.

Anthony Rafael Cuchi is 6’0″ and 165 pounds.

Cuchi’s family recently reported him as a missing person.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, shorts over long john pants.

He is driving a black Honda Civic (plate: 4MT Y64). Cuchi is in need of his medication.

Call POLICE if you have information.

Lansing Police: 517-483-4600

Detective working on the case: 517-483-6842