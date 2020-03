Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is asking for your help in looking for a 16-year-old missing teen.

Domingo Greer was reported as a runaway/missing person. He was last seen in the 1100 Block of Dakin St. wearing dark blue sweat pants and a red and yellow sweatshirt.

Domingo has a scar above his eyebrow/forehead and has pierced ears.

Call Police if you have information:

Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600