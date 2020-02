LANSING (WLNS): The Lansing Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the following person.

Cayla Milton has been reported as a runaway/missing person. She was last seen in the 1300 block of Warwick in Lansing.

Milton is 15 years old, 5’3″ and 130 pounds.

She could be in the Vincent Court area in South Lansing.

Please call police if you have any information on Milton at 517-483-4600 or 517-483-4158.