Lansing Police need your help finding witnesses to homicide

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police Department is asking for your help identifying the two people in the vehicle pictured above in regards to a homicide that took place August 3.

Both people are potential witnesses to the homicide that occurred in the 3400 block of Pleasant Grove.

Please call the detective if you have information on these two people or the vehicle.

Detective: 517-483-6869

Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS): UPDATE (3:03 p.m.) — The Ingham County Prosecutor has formally charged the arrested 31-year-old Lansing suspect involved in the shooting Monday on the 3400 block of Pleasant Grove with seven felonies.

The man, Zacharey Diederichs, is being arraigned in 54-A District Court in front of Magistrate Millmore on seven felony counts, including, homicide, assault with intent to murder, possession of a weapon by a felon, three counts of felony firearm weapons and the last count of a felony firearm as a habitual offender, bringing four total offenses for felony firearm weapons to his arraignment.

Diederichs is not being held on bond. He is next scheduled in the 54-A District Court in Front of Judge Ward on August 14 for a probable cause conference at 8:30 a.m. and a preliminary exam August 21 at 9:00 a.m.

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS): UPDATE (11:12 a.m.) — Lansing Police identified the 31-year-old who was pronounced dead on the scene of a Lansing shooting Monday as Steven Jackson.

Jackson most recently lived in Atlanta but previously lived in Lansing.

Police developed a lead on the suspect in this shooting/homicide.

A Lansing Police officer spotted the suspect not far from the crime scene. The officer made contact with the suspect, identified him as the suspect and arrested him. The 31-year-old Lansing man was taken to the Lansing Police Department Detention facility.

The team is asking for anyone with information to come forward. The smallest piece of information can lead to a major part of the investigation. The following are names and numbers available to call: Lansing Police Department 517-483-4600 or call the detective working on the case: 517-483-6869.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS): UPDATE (8:39 p.m.) – A 31-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene and a 32-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, according to the Lansing Police Department.

“We don’t believe that this was a random incident. We believe that it was isolated and the public is not in danger at this point,” Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green told 6 News.

While it’s unclear what led up to the shooting, Green said there are a number of people working with police to provide information.

The intersection of Pleasant Grove and Holmes has been the scene of several crimes over the years. In 2011 a 23-year-old was shot and killed in the very same plaza. In 20-18 a man in his 40’s was injured after being shot inside one of the businesses. That same year just a block away, another man in his 20’s was also shot.

Anyone with information about tonight’s incident asked to contact Detective Sergeant Shawn McNamara at (517) 483-6840, the Lansing Police Department at 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

UPDATE (7:54 p.m.) – A person of interest is in custody in relation to the shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY: One man is dead and another is in critical condition after gunfire rang out in Lansing.

Police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the Pleasant Grove Plaza. That’s along the 3400 block of Pleasant Grove Road in south Lansing. That’s near the intersection of Pleasant Grove and Holmes.

6 News crews saw several police cars at the scene and the area cordoned off by police tape.

The person who was injured was taken to a hospital. He may or may not survive.

They called out a dog to help track down a suspect, but they say the track didn’t work.

The case remains under investigation. 6 News has a reporter on the scene and we’ll have more tonight on 6 News at 11.