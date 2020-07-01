Lansing Police need your help identifying body found in Grand River

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police are asking for your help in identifying the body that was found in the Grand River June 28.

On this day, Lansing Police were dispatched to the Grand River near the 1700 block of Roseneath Avenue on a report of a body floating in the water.

Responding officers were advised the body was discovered by a kayaker who stated the body appears to have been in the water for an extended time period.



Upon arrival officers approach the body in the water and immediately determined it to be deceased. The severely decomposed body was recovered and transported to a local hospital for analysis. Identity and gender of the body was not apparent.



The case Detective is asking for assistance identifying the body. Preliminary information indicates the body to be a male.

The following items (see attached photos) were recovered from the body: Silver necklace with a “Dog Tag” style pendant. Both sides of the pendant has engraving (one side: “Wherever life takes you you will always be my son” side two: JFH) Black boots (size 9 ½), and a dark hooded sweatshirt with “Hi Hungry, I’m Dad” on the front.



Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Lansing Police Department: 517-4834600, Lansing Detective Shannon Thielen: 517-483-6858