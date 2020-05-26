Lansing Police need your help in a hit-and-run case

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police are asking for help in finding out more information in a hit-and-run case.

The hit-and-run incident occurred Sunday May 24 when a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on at 10:00 p.m. at the intersection of E. Kalamazoo and S. Clemens.

The vehicle did not stop and continued South on Clemens after stricking the cyclist.

The vehicle is described as red in color and the make and model of the car appeared to be a 1990’s older Pontiac.

The vehicle should show damage to the passenger side and hood area.

The cyclist, a 39-year-old Lansing man, is in critical condition.

Call POLICE if you have any information:

Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600 or 517-483-4667