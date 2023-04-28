LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police officer Gregory Tracy was arraigned on Thursday on retail fraud charges.

Tracy faces one count of first degree retail fraud and one count of organized retail fraud, according to an announcement by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. He was arraigned in the Ingham County 54-B District Court.

He is alleged to have engaged in a retail fraud price swapping scheme that took place between January and April. Tracy is accused of switching the price on boxes of sports cards for lesser valued items, he would then sell the higher valued cards to others.

According to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, Tracy is believed to have defrauded Meijer of more than $10,000.

The Lansing Police Department released the following statement:

“Per LPD policy, Officer Greg Tracy has been placed on paid administrative leave. Our officers and any employee of the Lansing Police Department are held to the highest standards, and we expect their actions to represent the principles our department stands for. We will withhold any further comment while this matter is under investigation,” said Jordan Gulkis, Public Information Director for the Lansing Police Department.