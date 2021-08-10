Lansing police officer placed on unpaid leave after being arrested

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Monday, Shiawassee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an off-duty Lansing Police officer during an ongoing investigation. The officer was held at the Shiawassee County Jail.

The officer was put on unpaid leave after Interim Police Chief Ellery Sosebee was notified of his arrest. An internal LPD investigation will be conducted alongside the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s criminal investigation.

The arrested officer is a man who has been working for the LPD for 3 years. He is facing 4 felony charges and will be arraigned in the 66th District court.

“The recent news is disappointing and frustrating, I hold my staff to the highest professional standards. I will not tolerate any employee misconduct and will take appropriate action if the allegations are confirmed”, said Chief Sosebee in a press release.