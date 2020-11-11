Lansing Police Officer put on administrative leave after arrest video shows up on social media

<<<This video is unedited

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is releasing information about an aggressive arrest made on Tuesday night.

6 News received a video from a viewer and in this video, you can see a person being detained on the ground by several Lansing police officers. Brandon Hayduk was recording the video and said this happened at the corner of Lyons Ave. and Baker St. on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m.

As he is recording, at the start of this video, you can see several police officers wrestle a man to the ground, and then you can hear an officer yelling at the man to get on his back several times.

At this time, you hear Hayduk tell the officers, “Please don’t kill him.” Then you hear the officers tell the man to get on his stomach and the man asks, “Why are you hitting me?”

We reached out to the Lansing Police Department’s Public Information Director Robert Merritt about the four minute video.

Merritt sent us a statement that said:

“Lansing Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Baker St. after report of a fight involving 5-6 people. Upon arrival officers made contact with 3 individuals standing in the roadway. Officers determined one of the individuals a 25 year old male, was the primary suspect in the assault incident. Officers made further contact with this suspect and ultimately attempt to arrest him for assault. The suspect resisted officers’ efforts to place him under arrest. Additional Officers responded to assist the arresting officers as the suspect continued to be combative.

During the lengthy struggle to secure the suspect, Officers deployed a Taser and delivered strikes. The suspect was arrested and transported to a local hospital to be evaluated, which is standard protocol after a Taser deployment. The suspect was cleared from the hospital and transported to the Lansing Police Detention facility. Formal charges will be sought with the Ingham County Prosecutor.

Two Officers sustained minor injuries during their efforts to arrest the resistive and combative suspect. Chief Daryl Green has completed a preliminary inquiry with regard to this incident and has placed one Officer on administrative leave with pay, pending a formal internal affairs investigation that encompasses review of the actions of all involved Officers.”