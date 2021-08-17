Lansing Police Officer resigns after child porn investigation, charges

LANSING Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police Officer Benjamin Fielder has resigned from the Lansing Police Department after being charged with possession of child pornography.

On August 9, Lansing Police Chief Sosebee placed Fielder on unpaid leave after being notified of his arrest in Shiawassee County. Fielder was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation performed by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and Federal investigators.

On August 13, Fielder was officially charged with Child Sexually Abusive Activity, Accosting Children for Immoral Purposes, Using a Computer to Commit a Crime and Possession of a Firearm while Committing a Felony.

“I will not tolerate employee misconduct. I have accepted Benjamin Fielder’s resignation. He will now face the charges against him and will be held accountable for his actions,” said Chief Sosebee in a press release.

“I have the utmost faith in our police officers to protect and serve the citizens of Lansing, and this includes holding them to the highest standards. I stand by Chief Sosebee’s decision to accept the officer’s resignation. Any criminal activity will not be tolerated in the Lansing Police Department or by any other City of Lansing employee,” said Mayor Andy Schor