LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s supposed to be a beautiful weekend in Michigan, and for one Lansing police officer, it’s going to extra special.

Her name is Sgt. Mandi Beasinger and when she’s not on the beat, she volunteers with the Special Olympics.

Her service continues this weekend at the International Special Olympics in Hamtramck.

It starts on Sunday, and Sgt. Beasinger will help light the torch.

Sgt. Beasinger has taken part in everything from the summer games, to the Row Raiser, the Polar Plunge, the Frozen 5K and the Midnight Torch Run over the span of nearly 20 years.