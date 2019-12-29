Lansing police on scene of possible home invasion

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is on the scene of an apartment complex in south Lansing for a possible home invasion.

It happened at College Towne Apartments near the intersection of E. Jolly Road and Dunckel Road.

Police on scene told 6 News that a man broke into a woman’s apartment and she hid in her closet while calling 911.

The two are believed to have had a relationship in the past.

Lansing police say the man may have been armed.

He left the apartment and police believe he is out of the Ingham County area by now.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time and the woman was not injured.

If you have any information about what happened, call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

