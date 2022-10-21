LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is working to reduce gang violence and to do that, they’re looking to the youth.

Elementary and middle school students in mid-Michigan finished the first Gang Resistance Education and Training class, (G.R.E.A.T.) a program taught by a group of Lansing Police Officers.

Back in August, 10 Lansing Police Officers graduated with their certificates to train school kids the G.R.E.A.T. program.

Those officers finally had the chance to share with students at Dwight Rich school in Lansing what they learned.

“We’ll be teaching the kids how to stick together when they need to, being great partners to each other, and just being great all around,” said officer Anthony Dean.

“We’re going to talk about things that go into gangs. Like violence, the bullying, the bystanders, and how to calm yourself in situations, how to make decisions to get out of those situations,” said Officer Mikal Cook.

But it’s much more than that.

“A lot of times growing up, you don’t have that mentorship or that person to kind of give you the rulebook of life so it helps to have a person, like us officers, to come in and give them the knowledge that we have from us being out here on the streets and just being adults, talking to kids and giving them life lessons of how to get through life,” said Cook.

The G.R.E.A.T. program is a national program working to connect kids with their peers and the community.

“They’re the leaders of this country. We need to be able to teach them. As long as we’re teaching them correctly, they’re going to be leading us here in the next few years,” said Dean