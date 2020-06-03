Lansing Police requesting videos, photos and statements to investigate criminal activity at protests

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is requesting videos, photos and statements to investigate criminal activity that occurred during the events that took place in downtown Lansing on May 31, 2020.

LPD is also investigating reports that a woman was allegedly driving erratically and may have struck individuals walking in the roadway.

All of the facts, at the time of the event are not completely known. Additional information is still being collected for possible criminal charges and multiple investigations are currently open.

At the conclusion of the investigations, LPD will present evidence to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office for review of charges.

Any video or evidence related to these events would be of interest to detectives. Please contact Kasha.Osborn@lansingmi.gov.