LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police are looking into a rollover crash that happened on Sunday night at the intersection of Rockford Road and Teel Avenue.

When our 6 News crew arrived on the scene, they found tire tracks in the grass leading up to a truck on its side.

Lansing police said the driver didn’t have serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Crews are working to clean up the area.