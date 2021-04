LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department responded to a 10:30 pm.m report of a shooting on the 1100 Block of Climax St where a deceased male was found with a gunshot wound.

The K9 unit attempted to track the suspect but was ultimately unsuccessful.

The suspect is still at large.

<<<This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.>>>