LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police have responded to a viral video showing its officers detaining a young Black teen. The video has been viewed more than 1.5 million times on TikTok.

6 News is working to confirm the ownership of the video before sharing it on this site.

Police contend the boy seen on the video being detained matched the description of a person of interest wanted in a recent string of Kia thefts.

The teen was detained by police for several minutes at the Waverly Park Apartments near Jolley and Waverly in the southwest part of the city.

We are aware of a video circulating social media. We want to provide some background information on this unfortunate misunderstanding.



On Thursday afternoon, our officers were investigating a string of Kia thefts, including a specific one reported on the 3600 block of W. Jolly Road with multiple suspects. A witness described a suspect as wearing neon shorts and a white shirt. A responding officer saw a subject matching this description and attempted to make contact but the subject fled and ran west in to the nearby apartment complex. A different officer was in the area and saw the young man pictured in the viral video wearing a very similar outfit and made contact with him. The initial officer was able to respond and clarify the young man in the video was not the suspect who fled earlier. Once this information was obtained, the young man was released and officers continued to search the area. We are including pictures of both individuals. We have blurred both photos to protect the identities of the subjects.



Community relations is a top priority for us as a department, from top-down. Our hope is we can put this unfortunate case of “wrong place, wrong time” behind us and continue to represent the community that we serve. Lansing Police Dept.

Police shared two images showing what it describes as “both individuals.” Police blurred the images to protect the identity of the teens. (Image: LPD)

The Lansing chapter of the NAACP provided the following statement, “We saw the video. Obviously, this is disturbing for the young man and the father. Police Chief Sosebee reached out and shared the details of the incident. The branch will continue to monitor and follow up on any further developments.”

6 News is digging deeper into this incident and the online reaction. This story will be updated as new confirmed information comes into the newsroom.