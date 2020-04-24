Lansing Police say woman found in Hawk Island Park accidentally drowned

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police have confirmed the woman found unresponsive in Hawk Island Park March 8 accidentally drowned, according to autopsy results.

The 27-year-old woman, Taelyr Padgett, was found unresponsive March 8 when police were dispatched to the 1600 block of E. Cavanaugh at 12:04 p.m. to check on a person in the water who was not moving.

Upon arrival, officers located Padgett in the water.

The Lansing Fire Department and officers removed Padgett from the water. She was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Here’s WLNS-TV’s previous coverage of this story.