LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police have asked for the public’s help locating a missing teen who has not been seen or heard from in three days.

Police say Imanii Henry, 17, from Lansing, was possibly last seen on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Haag Rd. Henry was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts with butterflies. She is described as being 5’5″ and weighing 110 lbs.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-438-4600.