Lansing Police are asking for help finding Amber Arnett, 39. (LPD)

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman.

Police say, Amber Arnett, 39, was last seen at the Dollar Tree on South Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Arnett is 5’4″ and weighs 150 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call police at 517-438-4600.