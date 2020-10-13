Lansing Police search for missing woman, 5-month old

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Lansing Police department is looking for 28-year-old Clarissa Patrice McClain.

Family recently reported Clarissa as a Missing/Endangered Person.

She was last seen in the 800 block of Westmoreland Ave in Lansing.

She was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, light green shirt, and gray leggings. She has a tattoo of “Omar” on her left forearm. She’s 5’6″ 150 lbs.

Clarissa was also last seen with her 5 month old daughter “Nevaeh”

Clarissa suffers from mental health complications and is need of her medication

Call Police if you have any information.

Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600 or Lansing Detective Jason Evans: 517-483-6823