LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is searching parts of the highway related to the case of kidnapped 2-year-old, Wynter Smith.

Dozens of officers with a police helicopter are searching along northbound I-496, north of I-96, part of the path law enforcement says suspected kidnapper Rashad Trice drove the night Smith was taken.

Smith went missing on Monday after police say she was kidnapped by her mother’s ex-boyfriend following a fight.

The kidnapping prompted an Amber Alert and police caught 26-year-old Rashad Trice a few hours after the abduction in the Detroit area, but Smith was not found at the time of his arrest.

A $25,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to Smith being found. If you have seen Wynter Smith or know where she is, call 1-800-CALL-FBI.