Lansing police vehicle damaged in crash

(UPDATE 4/6/2021 9:50 p.m.) LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – WLNS has acquired more information regarding the crash.

The collision occurred at 7:40 p.m. on Cedar St and Miller Rd.

The Police vehicle was responding to a priority call with its lights and sirens on.

The white truck was headed northbound on Cedar when the two vehicles crashed in the intersection.

The police officer and the passenger of the white truck were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the white truck was not hospitalized.

The Michigan State Police are investigating the crash.

<<<This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available>>>

