Lansing police work to crack unsolved homicide cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In 2019 alone, 13 people were killed in the city of Lansing.

Lansing police are still working to solve 2 out of the 13 homicide cases this year.

6 News spoke with the Lansing police chief who says while it is a tough process, he has confidence that his department will find success.

It was a scary morning for Lansing on August 24, 2019, when police found 23-year-old Shaquin Williams shot dead in the parking lot of an empty building on S. Waverly.

There was another shooting on October 27, 2019 on Miller Road, killing 22-year-old Tayveon Williams.

This crime left the community feeling unsettled.

“It was very, very frightening. I was about to dial 911, but then I heard the sirens and somebody had already done it,” said Julia Gill on October 29, 2019.

Both of these killings remain unsolved.

“We take homicides extremely serious,” said Lansing police chief Daryl Green. “We push out all the resources we have in solving homicides.”

Green says most of the work in solving homicide cases falls on his investigative team, but they sometimes need additional resources.

“We partner with a host of different entities, not only across the tri-county area, but our state partners, our federal partners,” said Green.

While Green says it’s ultimately the department’s job to put those responsible behind bars, they need the public’s help to crack these cases.

“If we can engage our community more and continue to build those high trust relationships with our community members, then we’re going to receive more information from them on homicides, on domestics, and all types of issues,” said Green. “Community policing for us is the backbone and the foundation of our department and we’ve got to continue to build that relationship with our community.”

If you know anything about these unsolved cases, you can call Crimestoppers at 517-483-STOP.

Remember, you can remain anonymous.

You can also call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600 or you can message them on their Facebook page.