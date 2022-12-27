LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Some Lansing infrastructure projects are getting a hefty boost from Washington D.C.

More than $7 million in funding will be coming to Lansing thanks to the new federal omnibus bill passed by Congress.

Around $6 million will go towards the Combined Sewer Overflow separation project, which aims to prevent 1.65 billion gallons of raw sewage from entering the Grand River every year.

Approximately $1 million will go toward the Lansing Fire Department and will help pay for equipment such as stretchers, heart monitors, CPR devices and more.

For music and art fans, $750,000 will go towards the Ovation venue in downtown Lansing.

“Lansing is not only the Capital City, but also is a city with long-standing infrastructure needs. These federal funds will support Lansing by ensuring sewer and water separation in underground pipes, providing new and up-to-date EMS equipment, and adding needed funds for a new Ovation concert venue. Thanks go to US Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, along with our amazing Congresswoman, Elissa Slotkin, for fighting for federal funding for our community,”

Mayor Andy Schor