‘Lansing Promise’ launches virtual balloon week to support local scholars

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– While the Greater Lansing Balloon Festival won’t draw in a crowd of thousand this year, event organizers aren’t let the pandemic stop them from raising awareness of the Lansing Promise.

The Lansing Promise is a scholarship program offering tuition assistance for post-secondary

(college or skilled trade) education to all eligible high school graduates within the Lansing

School District boundaries. The Promise provides tuition assistance for up to 65 credits at

Lansing Community College or the equivalent dollar amount toward tuition and fees at Michigan

State University or Olivet College.

This festival has raised over $50,000 for the Promise since it began four years ago. This year, the festival is going virtual for ‘Balloon Week’, with RE/MAX Real Estate balloon launches happening at sunrise and sunset from Sept. 21 through Sept. 26.

People in the Greater Lansing Community can tune in virtually on Facebook.

Since the festival won’t bring in usually funds from ticket sales, organizers are asking anyone who is able, to donate.

“Every dollar counts, so I guess all we’re asking is this– if you see a balloon in the air, go to lansingpromise.org and give. Give a buck, give 5 bucks, 10 bucks, a thousand bucks… whatever it is that is significant to you, knowing that every dollar we raise goes to our scholars,” Justin Sheehan, Executive Director of the Lansing Promise said.

To donate to the Lansing Promise click here.